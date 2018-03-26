North Africa-focused oil and gas company SDX Energy has spud its Ibn Yunus-1X exploration well at South Disouq, Egypt. SDX's Ibn Yunus-1X well, slated to take around 30 days to drill, was set to target the same conventional natural gas bearing Abu Madi intervals discovered at its SD-1X well back in April 2017 and will be the first of four wells planned across the South Disouq concession. In its technically approved development plan by the Egyptian authority, SDX had forecast a plateau rate from ...

