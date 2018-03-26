Medical diagnostics group Premaitha Health saw its shares drop on Monday after failing in its attempts to have a patent infringement claim thrown out of court. The claim by California-based Sequenom, which has also been made against competitors Ariosa and The Doctors Laboratory, alleges that Premaitha's IONA test infringes a 2003 patent and a 2014 pooled patents agreement between Sequenom and Illumina. The IONA test is Premaitha's advanced non-invasive prenatal screening test for genetic ...

