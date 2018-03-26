Scapa Group has acquired Texas-based BioMed Laboratories, it announced on Monday, for an initial cash consideration of $19m with a further cash consideration of up to $13m payable depending on the acquisition's performance in calendar years 2018 and 2019. The AIM-traded firm said that as at 31 December, the unaudited gross assets acquired were $2.5m. Revenue and underlying adjusted EBITDA for the 2017 calendar year were $10.2m and$1.4m, respectively. The acquisition was expected to be ...

