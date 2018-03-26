Impact Healthcare has acquired, in a sale and leaseback transaction, a care home in Bristol for a total consideration of £4.9m, it announced on Monday. The London-listed specialist fund said the home operated as two units on one site - Fairview Court and Fairview House. It was being sold by the current owners as part of their retirement from the business. On completion, the home would be operated by Welford Healthcare, which is owned and managed by Peter Madden, who Impact's board described as ...

