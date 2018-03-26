Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: MDXG shares over alleged securities laws violations by MiMedx Group Inc.

In December of 2016, MiMedx Group, Inc. was sued by two former employees alleging wrongful termination in relation to their reporting of a "channel-stuffing scheme" to "fraudulently recognize revenue" with regard to a particular distribution contract. MiMedx Group, Inc. denied these claims. And in September 2017, when market analysts published reports purportedly corroborating these allegations, among others, MiMedx Group, Inc. again denied any wrongdoing and sued for defamation.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx Group Inc. announced that it was postponing the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. MiMedx Group Inc. also announced that its Audit Committee is conducting "an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company."

On February 254, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against MiMedx Group Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, and that that as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading

