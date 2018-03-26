World Childhood Foundation USA Appoints Two New Board Members

Verizon's Hans Vestberg and Carlson Wagonlit Travel's Lauren Aste To Serve

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / World Childhood Foundation USA (WCF) today announced the appointments of Hans Vestberg and Lauren Aste to its Board of Directors. The Foundation supports programs that aim to prevent and end child sexual abuse and exploitation in the U.S. and internationally.

"Our newest Board members embody the expertise and commitment needed to continue to help ensure that future generations grow up free from abuse and neglect," said Joanna Rubinstein, President and CEO of World Childhood Foundation USA. "I'm pleased to have such distinguished global corporate leaders join our organization. Their combined worldwide influence throughout the telecommunications and travel industries will provide the necessary reach to combat child abuse and exploitation and enhance child safety and protection both online and in travel and tourism."

Mr. Vestberg is executive vice president and president of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer at Verizon (VZ), with responsibility for further developing the architecture for Verizon's fiber-centric networks. Before joining Verizon in April 2017, Vestberg served for six years as president and CEO of Ericsson (ERIC), a multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Sweden. Ericsson is a partner of WCF and continues to be actively involved in developing solutions to prevent and address the issues of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

While at Ericsson, Vestberg spearheaded the implementation of NetClean, a technology initially developed with WCF support. It detects images and videos of child sexual abuse online and allows law enforcement agencies to find and rescue the children.

Additionally, at Ericsson, Vestberg partnered with World Childhood Foundation USA that brought in Darkness To Light to jointly develop a mobile application that equips adults with the skills and resources necessary to recognize, prevent, and respond to child sexual abuse.

"Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to supporting the international community, serving as a board member of the UN Foundation," said Vestberg. "With my appointment to the board of directors at World Childhood Foundation USA, I am honored to lend my expertise to protect and provide exploited children the opportunity for a better life and to help further the mission to eradicate this world epidemic."

Ms. Aste is Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, where she manages CWT's global legal and compliance function. Based in London, she reports to Kurt Ekert, CWT's President and CEO, as part of CWT's global Executive Leadership Team. Aste was previously in private practice with Dechert LLP in London, and Chadbourne & Parke LLP in New York.

"The vital importance of the World Childhood Foundation USA stems from the members of the Carlson family who co-founded the organization, and I am honored to serve with them and further engage CWT in this important cause," said Aste. "It is imperative that we come together to raise awareness, and provide methods of prevention to the most vulnerable part of our society, the children."

Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden founded WCF in 1999 together with 14 family foundations, private individuals and companies. Since then, the organization has grown to support children who are victims of abuse and sexual exploitation, street children, children in alternative care and families at risk. WCF currently supports more than 100 projects in 17 countries. Last year, Childhood USA served more than 73,000 clients, directly and indirectly.

About World Childhood Foundation (WCF): WCF envisions a world where all children are free from violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Founded in 1999 by H.M. Queen Silvia of Sweden, WCF supports the development of solutions to prevent and address violence, defend children's rights, and promote better living conditions for children.

A United Nations accredited NGO, WCF raises awareness about child sexual abuse through programmatic support, global advocacy initiative EyesWideOpen (co-founded by H.R.H. Princess Madeleine) and high-level meetings with government, academic, civil society, and private sector leaders. In 2016 and 2017, the WCF served over 73,000 clients - both directly and indirectly - in the United States alone and launched the Stewards of Children Prevention Toolkit mobile app (www.socapp.org) in partnership with Darkness2Light and Ericsson. Childhood USA is a board member of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and on the executive committee of the UN WTO Network on Child Protection in Tourism. For more information, please visit our website: www.childhood-usa.org.

SOURCE: World Childhood Foundation USA