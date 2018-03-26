Regulatory News:

The Management Board of mFinance France SA announces the publication of its 2017 annual report in accordance with the applicable laws and regulation in force.

The 2017 annual report includes the Management Report, the report on corporate governance, the financial statements, the statutory auditors' report on the financial statement and the statement on the fees paid to the statutory auditor. Report is attached as a PDF file to this release. It will be also available on the company's website at www.mfinancefrance.fr

The report will be filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 26, 2018.

