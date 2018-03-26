New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets' Futures," featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

With an extensive history in payment technologies, SinglePoint (SING) is selectively building a portfolio of subsidiaries and partnerships in the blockchain sector as the technology becomes accepted by global blue-chip enterprises. The rapid ascendance of blockchain and its growing significance to multiple marketplaces present a rare opportunity to invest in a transformational technology, somewhat akin to the early dot-com days. The buzz-phrases "creative destruction" or "disruptive technology" could easily be applied to the beneficial upheavals expected in finance, payment processing, trade, transportation and other industries as blockchain platforms become ubiquitous. Recently SinglePoint moved to the OTCQB Venture Markets. With this move the company added former Amazon general manager and current F5 Networks senior vice president Venugopal Aravamudan to its board of directors. At Amazon, Aravamudan helped run Amazon Web Services Relational Database Systems, and at F5 Networks, he is responsible for next-generation cloud services.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

