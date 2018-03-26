Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has mobilized a second diamond drill rig on its Gold Drop Property, located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The second diamond drill rig is currently being set up in Southwest Zone of the property to complete a series of exploration holes testing the gold bearing Everest Vein, which was discovered in 2017, and has never been drill tested. The Everest vein is located approximately 600 meters southwest of the COD Vein worksite, where the company is currently drilling phase III on that Vein. The Everest Vein was discovered in 2017 by a Company prospector during hand pitting at a zone of local quartz float, exposing the vein in-situ.

The initial 2017 grab sample of the Everest Vein from the pit returned 34.1 grams per tonne or 1.0 Troy ounces per ton gold and 233 grams per tonne silver. The Company completed 40 meters of trenching and chip sampled the approximately 0.4 wide vein at 3.5 metre intervals.

Chip samples across the vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

Sample ID Sample Type Gold

ppm Silver

ppm 844766 Chip 34.8 277 844767 Chip 52.8 377 844768 Chip 12.1 110 844769 Chip 20.2 167 844770 Chip 41.8 359 844771 Trench Boulder Grab 81.8 630 844772 Chip 25.3 217 844773 Chip 6.48 47

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

