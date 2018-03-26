Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-26 15:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Gubernija (GUB1L, ISIN code: LT0000114357).
AB Gubernija informed that the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania permitted to fulfil the concentration by purchasing AB "MV GROUP Production" up to 100 % of the Company's shares.
The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
