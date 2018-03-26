Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-26 15:16 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Gubernija (GUB1L, ISIN code: LT0000114357).



AB Gubernija informed that the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania permitted to fulfil the concentration by purchasing AB "MV GROUP Production" up to 100 % of the Company's shares.



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.