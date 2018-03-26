

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO) said that as previously announced, it has obtained the shareholder approval required in connection with its proposed redomiciliation to the U.S. by the implementation of a statutory procedure known as a scheme of arrangement. The Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to approval by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore.



Broadcom-Singapore said it has made an application to the Singapore Court to approve the Scheme of Arrangement, and the application has been directed to be heard before the Singapore Court on April 2, 2018 at 3:30 pm (Singapore Time).



