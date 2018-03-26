PR Newswire
London, March 26
The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 23 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1253.99 p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1244.30 p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1264.29 'XD' p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1254.60 'XD' p
"*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
"
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/