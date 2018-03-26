A few days after announcing record turnover and a positive EBIT, the German PV equipment provider has now dismissed its CFO, Gunnar Voss von Dahlen effective immediately. The company said his departure was due to divergent opinions about its strategic direction.The Supervisory Board of Manz AG has dismissed its CFO, Gunnar Voss von Dahlen with immediate effect. The company said that this decision arose due to differing views on the company's future strategic direction, without providing further details. The company also told pv magazine that it does not intend to further comment on the decision. ...

