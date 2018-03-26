Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has won an EPC order for a 75 MW solar PV plant to be installed at solar park in Charanka, Gujarat. The company also has manufacturing capacity of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW annually. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an order for setting up a 75 MW solar PV power plant on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat. Significantly, this will be BHEL's largest Solar PV project till date. The power plant will be set up at Charanka solar park located in Patan district of Gujarat, and comes under the Gujarat Solar ...

