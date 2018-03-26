

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF.PK) is looking to invest $1 billion in a Chinese truck-hailing company backed by internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK) and a private-equity firm co-founded by billionaire Jack Ma, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The possible investment is part of a fundraising effort by Manbang Group, a tech unicorn that runs a mobile app platform matching truck drivers with shippers who have cargo to move. Unicorns are private companies that have valuations greater than $1 billion.



Manbang is looking to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in fresh funds to help it expand in China's growing logistics market. Neither the fundraising amount nor the participating investors have been set, the Journal said.



The infusion of funds would value the company at about $5 billion if Manbang raised $500 million, the report said.



A SoftBank investment would come from its Vision Fund, a nearly $100 billion investment vehicle that has backed other ride-hailing companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Didi Chuxing Technology Co. in China.



