

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in early New York deals on Monday.



The loonie weakened to 1.2918 against the greenback and 0.9976 against the aussie, from its early highs of 1.2841 and 0.9916, respectively.



The loonie pared gains to 81.37 against the yen, from a high of 81.87 hit at 3:15 am ET.



The loonie is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 1.01 against the aussie and 80.00 against the yen.



