Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive rear view camera market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005655/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive rear-view camera market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive rear-view camera market will grow at a CAGR of over 11%during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing fatalities while reversing is a major factor driving the market's growth.

One of the major reasons for the adoption of automotive rear-view cameras is the growing number of fatalities while reversing. The rear-view camera helps in maneuvering the car during low speed, especially during parking or slow curbside driving. The vision system in vehicles are evolving from the traditional parking system to rear parking sensor-based conventional systems and from the rear-view camera-assisted parking system to 360-degree surround view system. The evolution and adoption of the vehicular vision system can be attributed to the increasing accidents and fatality rates while maneuvering and parking.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased use of wide-angle camera technology as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive rear-view camera market:

Increased use of wide-angle camera technology

The increasing number of vehicles on the road has led to a rise in traffic congestion and road accidents. Thus, the safety of the occupants becomes the main concern. The enforcement of stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety has compelled OEMs all over the world in providing advanced safety features with their vehicle offerings. As wide angle lenses in automotive camera module have a wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality, its usage is gaining importance. OEMs are working towards safety solutions that can detect drivers' blind spots on the road. Therefore, wide-angle technology is being adopted to expand the coverage field of cameras.

"Images created from wide-angle cameras can have certain irregularities such as radial distortion, uneven illumination, and tangential distortions, which can negatively impact the output of the camera. OEMs and camera module manufacturers are continuously working on improving the output from wide-angle cameras," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive rear-view camera market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive rear-view camera market into the following applications (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 88% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is commercial vehicles, which will account for nearly 12% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global automotive rear-view camera market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 37%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue to dominate the market and register an impressive growth of nearly 8%.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005655/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com