Mattress Company Bettzeit Attacks the UK Market and Takes on Its Competitors With Profitability

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EUR 33 million in revenues in 2017 / Break-even in H2 2017 / 120,000 Emma mattresses sold in total

- Cross reference: Picture is available via epa european pressphoto agency (http://www.epa.eu ) -

The fiscal year 2017 saw the German Bettzeit Group and its subsidiaries, Emma Mattress, Dormando and Dunlopillo, boost its annual revenues to EUR 33 million (2016: EUR 20 million). Established in 2013, the company reached break-even (including all marketing expenses) in the second half of 2017. "Having raised only EUR 5 million in equity and already generating a positive cash flow, we are among the most sustainably operating bed-in-a-box companies," says Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO of the Bettzeit Group. "Our strong marketing performance and the focus on in-house product development are paying off." In early 2018, the Bettzeit Group was able to win Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest financial institution, which granted the company a EUR 1 million loan.

The Bettzeit Group is one of the leading suppliers of mattresses and sleep systems in Europe and among Germany's top 10 of the fastest growing start-ups. The employees working for the different brands and distribution channels of the Bettzeit Group come from 27 different nations and their number has grown from 108 last year to 160. The Group projects continued strong growth for the current year and aims to double its sales revenues to over EUR 60 million in 2018. January 2018 marked a very good start to the year, with revenues up by as much as 190 percent on the previous year.

A special success was achieved by one of the Group's subsidiaries, Emma Mattress, last year. Over 120,000 mattresses sold in the first two years of Emma's existence make the company one of the top 3 bed-in-a-box suppliers in the highly competitive European market. Last year alone, 80,000 mattresses were sold. And Emma continues expanding - since 2017, the mattress has also been available in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal, which means that it can meanwhile be ordered online in 14 countries; in five countries, Emma cooperates with brick-and-mortar retailers.

In early 2017 Emma also successfully entered the UK market: In the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, Emma generated sales revenues of EUR 4 million in the UK. The Emma mattresses sold in the UK are produced locally by leading British manufacturers. The high quality standards are paying off throughout Europe. "Emma has come out as the winner in tests carried out by independent consumer magazines in six European countries," says Dennis Schmoltzi. UK magazine "Which?" has also voted the Emma mattress as one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses. Customers are equally convinced of Emma's quality. The return rate of the Emma mattress, which customers may test at home for 100 days without risk, is below 10 percent.

The takeover of the Dunlopillo trade mark rights for Germany, Austria and CEE in 2016 marked another success for the Bettzeit founders. "Last year saw us successfully reposition and modernise the brand," says Manuel Müller, who founded and manages the Bettzeit Group together with Schmoltzi. The company's operations were resumed in summer 2017 after only six months with a new and much leaner product portfolio. "We are very satisfied with the start and have signed cooperation agreements with numerous retailers in Germany. The heritage brand is now ready for a sustainable and successful future that will provide traditional furniture retail with new impulses," says Manuel Müller.

About the Bettzeit Group:

The owner-managed Bettzeit Group is one of the fastest growing suppliers of mattresses and sleep systems in Europe and one of the ten fastest growing start-ups in Germany, according to the "Gründerszene Wachstums Ranking". Established in 2013, the company comprises three independent business segments: Dormando, an online shop launched in 2013 (http://www.dormando.de), Emma Mattress, a start-up founded in 2015 (http://www.emma-mattress.co.uk ) and Dunlopillo, a brand with a strong heritage in Germany, with which the Group has built up the B2B segment since the end of December 2016. The Bettzeit Group has established one of the most modern development facilities for mattresses and sleep systems in Frankfurt, where its own products are developed and tested.

Press contact:

HOSCHKE & CONSORTEN Public Relations GmbH

Kathrin Ingelmann / Natalia Kroll

Tel.: +49-40-36-90-50-48 / +49-40-36-90-50-57

E-mail: k.ingelmann@hoschke.de / n.kroll@hoschke.de

