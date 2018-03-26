Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland") announces a Letter of Intent has been signed with Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("Vulcan") granting Fjordland the option to acquire a 65% interest in 30 mining claims located in the South Voisey's area, Labrador. Under the terms of the agreement, Fjordland has the option to pay to Vulcan $45,000 and incur $150,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of three years. If the option is exercised a joint venture will be formed whereby Vulcan will be carried for 100% of its joint venture expenditures on the claims until Fjordland earns its full interest from Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander") on surrounding contiguous lands or a minimum expenditure of $7 million on those lands.

The property is contiguous to mineral tenure held by Fjordland and Commander Resources Ltd. as part of their South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt Project ("SVB Project"). Fjordland's strategic investor, High Power Exploration Inc. has notified Fjordland that they intend to fund a minimum of $1.2 million of the proposed 2018 summer drill program on the SVB Project.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

