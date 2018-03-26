Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it had closed the second and final tranche of its non- brokered private placement raise where One Hundred and Eighty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred Dollars ("$188,100.00") CDN was raised by issuing One Million, Two Hundred and Fifty-Four Thousand ("1,254,000") Common Shares at a price of Fifteen Cents ("$0.15") CDN per Common Share. All Common Shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finders fee's or commissions were paid in connection with the closing of this private placement offering. Proceeds of the placement will be used for both acquisitions and for working capital purposes.

In total, and combined, the Corporation raised CDN $929,700.00 between the two tranches.

The Corporation also entered into a shares for debt settlement pursuant to which Advantagewon issued Five Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty ("565,250") Common Shares at a deemed price of Ten Cents ("$0.10") CDN per share to settle Fifty-Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty-Five Dollars ("$56,525.00") CDN in debt owed to two creditors.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise in oil pool development by development drilling, pressure restoration and maintenance using water and chemical injection to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each pool.. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

Mr. Paul Haber

Chairman & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. - 30 -

Mr. Charles DoveCEO & DirectorAdvantagewon Oil Corp.T: (403) 815-2440E: charles.dove@aoc-oil.comW: www.aoc-oil.com