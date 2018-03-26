Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metropole Gestion (IRSH) Metropole Gestion - Form 8.3 - Smurfit Kappa Group plc 26-March-2018 / 14:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) METROPOLE Gestion Company dealt in Smurfit Kappa Group plc Class of relevant security to which EUR0.001 ordinary shares, the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ISIN: IE00B1RR8406 Date of dealing 23/03/2018 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) 2,757,760 1.16% Relevant securities (2) Derivative s (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/s ell Total 2,757,760 1.16% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of Long Short relevant security: Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivative s (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/s ell Total 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant Price per unit (Note securities 5) Sale 1,860 34.6386 EUR (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of Number of Price per unit transaction relevant securities e.g. CFD (Note 5) (Note 6) (Note 7) (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Writing, Number Exercise Type, Expiry Option name, selling, of price e.g. date money purchasi securiti Americ paid/rec ng, es to an, eived varying which Europe per unit e.g. call etc. the an (Note 5) option option etc. relates (Note 7) (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) e.g. call option (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO Date of disclosure 26/03/2018 Contact name Sylvie REBOURS Telephone number +33 1 58 71 17 80 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ISIN: IE00B1RR8406 Category Code: RET - Metropole Gestion TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 969500XY4EU90XGXVK24 Sequence No.: 5331 End of Announcement EQS News Service 668805 26-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2018 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)