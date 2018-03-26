Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 26 March 2018

ABB reports participation in Dividend Access Facility 2018 The dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2018.

Shareholders representing 443'817'164 shares are participating in ABB Ltd's Dividend Access Facility (DAF), corresponding to 82% of ABB Ltd shares registered with Euroclear Sweden.

Shareholders participating in the DAF will be registered temporarily as shareholders without right to a dividend from ABB Ltd. These shareholders will instead receive their dividend from ABB Ltd's Swedish subsidiary ABB Norden Holding AB. The participating shareholders will for each ABB Ltd share receive one ABB Ltd share without dividend rights (ABB Ltd U), and one dividend right from ABB Norden Holding AB separated from the share (SR1). The ordinary ABB Ltd shares will be re-registered on the shareholders' accounts on April 9, 2018. Assuming that shareholders approve the dividend at ABB Ltd's Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2018, for shareholders participating in the DAF, the dividend payment date is planned to be April 10, 2018.

The ABB Ltd U share will be traded, in parallel with the ABB Ltd share, on NASDAQ Stockholm, during the period March 26, 2018 through April 4, 2018. The ABB Ltd U share's ISIN code is SE0010920066. Trading in dividend rights, SR1, will not be possible.

Further information is available on the ABB Sweden website at (www.abb.se/aktie: http://www.abb.se/aktie) or under the following hotline number: +46 (0)8 518 01 555.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. (www.abb.com: http://www.abb.com/)