Around 60% of the newly installed capacity comes from residential installations, a sign that the market is still being driven by the rooftop business, despite new developments in the large-scale and private PPA segments.Italy added around 60.1 MW of new PV installations in the first two months of this year, up 17% from 51 MW in the same period a year earlier, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, Anie Rinnovabili, which are based on data provided by the country's grid operator, Terna. In February alone, new additions totaled 27.9 MW, up 8% from ...

