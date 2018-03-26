Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle axle market to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005650/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial vehicle axle market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global commercial vehicle axle market into the following applications (LC and M&HCV) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising demand for commercial vehicles in emerging countries as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle axle market

Rising demand for commercial vehicles in emerging countries

Axles form an integral part of commercial vehicles. The production and sales of commercial vehicle axles are highly dependent on the sales of commercial vehicles. Countries such as India and China are the main manufacturing hubs in the world. These countries deal with a large amount of inventory that must be delivered to various locations of interest, such as the port and warehouse. There is an increase in the road mode of freight transport due to the improved connectivity of motorways and insufficient rail network in emerging countries such as India and China. This is expected to drive the demand for additional commercial vehicles and encourage OEMs to produce more commercial vehicle axles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components, "The manufacturing processes of such vehicles entail the transportation of large amounts of heavy raw materials from the place of procurement to the place of manufacture. Also, factors such as rising levels of global urbanization, increasing pace of economic development, and progressing volumes of freight to be transported are contributing towards an increased demand for commercial vehicles during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial vehicle axle market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the M&HCV segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 51% of the market. However, by 2022, LCV is expected to surpass the M&HCV to become the leading segment, accounting for a market share of nearly 51%.

APAC was the leading region for the global commercial vehicle axle market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 58%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to display the highest growth of nearly 2%.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005650/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com