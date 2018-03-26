Office services provider Restore has entered into an agreement to acquire TNT Business Solutions, the records management business of TNT UK, for a total consideration of £88m on a cash and debt free basis, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded company said completion was scheduled for 1 May. It also announced a placing, conditional on the completion of the acquisition, with institutional investors to raise up to £51.5m before expenses through the issue of up to 10,100,000 new ordinary shares ...

