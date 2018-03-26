Top-line data from Verona Pharma's phase 2b clinical study of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment showed a large and sustained improvement in lung function, showing the drug holds potential to be a new complementary treatment. Patients showed clinically and statistically significant improvements in lung function at all dose levels in the four-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Clinically relevant secondary endpoints were also met, including statistically significant, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...