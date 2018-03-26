

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers in response to a nerve agent attack on a former spy, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Monday. Reports said the order impacts 60 Russian diplomats.



Sanders said Trump has also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to a U.S. submarine base and Boeing (BA).



'The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world,' Sanders said.



She added, 'Today's actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security.'



The move comes after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were hospitalized after being exposed to a nerve agent in the U.K. earlier this month.



Trump previously said it 'certainly looks like' the Russians were behind the attack and said he was in 'deep discussions' with British Prime Minister Theresa May about how to respond.



The U.S. joins the U.K., Germany, France, and various other European countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the attack.



'With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences,' Sanders said.



She added, 'The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government's behavior.'



Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack and responded to the move by the U.K. earlier this month by announcing the expulsion of 23 British diplomats.



