Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Worth 7.38 Billion by 2022

According to a new market research report"EHS Market by Solution, Service (Project Deployment & Implementation Service, Consulting & Advisory Service, Audit, Assessment, & Regulatory Compliance Service), Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market size is expected to grow from USD 4.36 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.38 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the EHS Market include stringent government regulations and guidelines, and rising awareness about EHS among employees and organizations.

The project deployment & implementation service segment is expected to hold the largest market size in 2017.

Project deployment & implementation services are provided during the deployment and implementation of EHS solutions. The successful implementation of EHS solutions requires a thorough review of the organizational structure and processes, accurate migration of legacy data, and a well-organized deployment plan. During the project deployment, these services help in reviewing the organizational structure and configuring site-specific profiles with proper roles and permissions based on unique EHS processes.

The construction & engineering vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For every organization, worker safety is critical; however, there is high requirement for safety in the construction and engineering vertical. Companies need to provide workers with proper training, conduct regular safety inspections, and identify and eliminate site hazards. The construction and engineering vertical includes 5 major solutions, namely, incident management, audit and inspection, waste management, on-demand training, and compliance management.

The North America region is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017.

The major reason behind the strong growth of the EHS Market in North America can be attributed to the stringent rules and regulations followed by the US and Canada governments. The EHS department of the US is responsible for the development and implementation of safety programs intended at protecting the safety and well-being of federal, state, and local occupational safety and health and environmental regulations. The EHS department manages chemical safety, occupational safety, biosafety, industrial hygiene, hazardous waste, asbestos, radon, and indoor air quality programs.

Major vendors in the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market include SAP (Germany), Enablon (US), EtQ (US), Intelex (Canada), Gensuite (US), Enviance (US), Cority (Canada), Verisk 3E (US), VelocityEHS (US), Optial (UK), Sphera Solutions (US), and SiteHawk (US).

