The global gate driver IC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005652/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gate driver IC market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global gate driver IC market by application (industrial, automotive, and consumer) and by product type (MOSFETs and IGBT gate drivers). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: growth in smart home and smart grid technology

Electronic systems are being made compatible with technology upgrades owing to the improved optimization of technology. Home appliances and other essential electronic systems, particularly the in-house security infrastructure such as automated door locks, are designed to communicate and interact with consumers through the Internet. Smart grids are essentially a framework where a class of technology uses automation to integrate user's action and deliver sustainable and secure electricity to the user in the most efficient way by connecting to the electric infrastructure of the user and reduce wastage.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systemsresearch, "Smart grids mainly use information and communications technology. During the forecast period, the smart grid industry has the potential to drive the sales of gate driver ICs. Electronic devices employed in smart grids to ensure efficient power utilization requires the use of gate driver ICs to save energy without compromising on performance."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: shift toward renewable energy sources

The use of power transistors in various renewable energy systems has increased due to the shift toward renewable energy sources to conserve electricity has accelerated. Implementation of GaN semiconductors in solar power systems and electric vehicles can lead to power conservation. However, the shift toward renewable energy sources requires high-power semiconductors per megawatt of power generated. Additionally, several government initiatives promote the use of renewable sources of energy. In recent years, the rising awareness among consumers to save energy has augmented the use of power transistors among consumer electronic good manufacturers in recent years.

Market challenge: increase in the design complexity of chips

The decline in radio performance can be attributed to the increase in design complexities such as slimmer version, use of metallic cases, and larger displays in smartphones. The efficiency of RF transmission is calculated by the power transmitted by the antenna divided by the power consumed by the power amplifier to generate transmission. A large amount of signal strength is lost between the antenna and other receivers in smartphones. As a result, the power amplifier needs to deliver more power to transmit the signal from the antenna; this leads to a reduction of up to 75% in terms of radio efficiency.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005652/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com