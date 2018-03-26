Kevin Gaskell, Acclaimed CEO, to Deliver Keynote at ConnectWise IT Nation Europe

LONDON, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now is the time for technology professionals to beat the registration deadline for IT Nation Europe (https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation-europe), an annual ConnectWise (https://www.connectwise.com/) conference that provides three days of education, networking and collaboration for technology team members. This year's event takes place 18-20 April.

Kevin Gaskell (https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation-europe/speakers/kevin-gaskell), serial entrepreneur and former CEO of multiple companies, including Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini, will be the guest keynote speaker. He has founded companies large and small - the smallest has four employees, the largest over 600 - and is the author of Inspired Leadership: How You Can Achieve Extraordinary Results in Business.

Gaskell said his IT Nation Europe keynote will draw on his 25 years of experience building and managing companies, and will provide audience members practical advice, tools and processes that they can begin to use the following day to inspire their teams to build world-class businesses.

"The goal is not to build big companies but to build great companies," he said.

ConnectWise CEO Arnie Bellini, who will kick off the conference with the opening keynote on 19 April, said this year's event will have something for all technology teams, no matter the size of their businesses.

"Our inaugural IT Nation Europe conference last year received such amazing feedback from the 300 plus attendees that we've upped the ante this year to bring our partners, prospects and vendors an even more robust agenda," Bellini said. "I am confident that no matter your role in the ecosystem, you'll find these three days of collaboration, networking and education well worth your time as they help you move closer to achieving your business goals."

Included among the many speakers scheduled for IT Nation Europe speakers are Craig Fulton, Chief Product Officer for ConnectWise; Brad Schow, Vice President for HTG Peer Groups; John Whitty, CEO, Solar Communications; and Nigel Houlden, Head of the Technology Policy, Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), who will discuss the GDPR, what type of data falls under the scope, and technology solution provider responsibilities.

In addition to the two keynotes and the much-anticipated GDPR enforcement discussion with ICO's Houlden, conference attendees will have access to:

More than 10 hours of dedicated ConnectWise product training;

50 breakout sessions (https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation-europe/breakout-sessions) with speakers representing top MSPs, industry thought leaders and ConnectWise product experts;

Multiple networking opportunities (https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation-europe/networking) with other IT solution providers, ConnectWise colleagues and industry vendors;

And an inaugural gala during which ConnectWise will announce winners for Partner of the Year and Ecosystem Vendor of the Year.

Dan Scott, Quality and Implementation Manager, Complete I.T. Ltd (https://www.complete-it.co.uk/), attended last year's IT Nation Europe conference and said he considers it the "must see" event of the year. "The value I gained from a unique combination of valuable educational content, sponsors and, most importantly, networking with a community of industry peers who all contribute, share and inspire in equal measure was immeasurable," he said.

This year's event will be held at the Hilton London Metropole. To learn more about IT Nation Europe and register, visit the ConnectWise IT Nation Europe website (https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation-europe).

Follow ConnectWise

LinkedIn (http://www.connectwise.com/linkedin)

ConnectWise Blog (https://www.connectwise.com/blog'source=CW-PR-Article-ITN17-All-17Q4-Mainstage&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pressrelease&utm_campaign=itn17&utm_content=mainstage&loc=all)

Twitter (http://www.connectwise.com/twitter)

Facebook (http://www.connectwise.com/facebook)

YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/connectwise)

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise transforms how technology solution providers successfully build, manage and grow their businesses. Our award-winning set of software solutions provides a fully integrated, seamless experience to companies in more than 50 countries, giving them the ability to increase their productivity, efficiency and profitability. When combined with our relentless commitment to innovation, powerful network of ideas and experts, unparalleled passion for our users, and more than 35 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit www.ConnectWise.com (http://www.connectwise.com/).

Press Contacts

Elizabeth Bassler

EBassler@ConnectWise.com (mailto:EBassler@ConnectWise.com)

Diane Rose for ConnectWise

diane@dkrcomms.com (mailto:diane@dkrcomms.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75f7aada-20c1-4ee4-9b94-58ea8a896e0b (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75f7aada-20c1-4ee4-9b94-58ea8a896e0b)