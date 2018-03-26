sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 26

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

26 March 2018

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

---------------------------------------------------------------

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Monday 26 March 2018.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 February 2018 were passed.

The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONFOR/
DISCRETIONARY		AGAINSTVOTES
WITHHELD
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1.To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon)16,545,74251,117750
2.To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 201716,474,01391,81631,980
3.To declare a final dividend of 17.48p per ordinary share16,592,81004,800
4.To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company16,563,4079,37724,826
5.To re-elect Mr R W Jewson as a director of the Company14,003,6302,569,32824,651
6.To re-elect Mr J Reeve as a director of the Company15,262,8591,310,09924,651
7.To re-elect Mrs J F de Moller as a director of the Company14,670,7331,905,45721,419
8.To re-elect Mr N S L Lyons as a director of the Company of the Company16,549,85718,87828,875
9.To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company16,563,65612,03521,919
10.To elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company16,561,59111,57724,442
11.To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and to authorise the audit committee to determine their remuneration16,526,78964,6226,198
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
12.To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares16,570,79913,64513,166
13.To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances16,535,88533,78227,943
14.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits16,543,57838,44915,583

Resolutions 1 - 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 - 14 were passed as special resolutions.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do


