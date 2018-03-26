Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 26
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
26 March 2018
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Monday 26 March 2018.
All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 February 2018 were passed.
The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|FOR/
DISCRETIONARY
|AGAINST
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|ORDINARY BUSINESS:
|1.
|To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon)
|16,545,742
|51,117
|750
|2.
|To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2017
|16,474,013
|91,816
|31,980
|3.
|To declare a final dividend of 17.48p per ordinary share
|16,592,810
|0
|4,800
|4.
|To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company
|16,563,407
|9,377
|24,826
|5.
|To re-elect Mr R W Jewson as a director of the Company
|14,003,630
|2,569,328
|24,651
|6.
|To re-elect Mr J Reeve as a director of the Company
|15,262,859
|1,310,099
|24,651
|7.
|To re-elect Mrs J F de Moller as a director of the Company
|14,670,733
|1,905,457
|21,419
|8.
|To re-elect Mr N S L Lyons as a director of the Company of the Company
|16,549,857
|18,878
|28,875
|9.
|To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company
|16,563,656
|12,035
|21,919
|10.
|To elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company
|16,561,591
|11,577
|24,442
|11.
|To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and to authorise the audit committee to determine their remuneration
|16,526,789
|64,622
|6,198
|SPECIAL BUSINESS:
|12.
|To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares
|16,570,799
|13,645
|13,166
|13.
|To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances
|16,535,885
|33,782
|27,943
|14.
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits
|16,543,578
|38,449
|15,583
Resolutions 1 - 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 - 14 were passed as special resolutions.
Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do