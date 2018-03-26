Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

26 March 2018

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Monday 26 March 2018.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 February 2018 were passed.

The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION FOR/

DISCRETIONARY AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD ORDINARY BUSINESS: 1. To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon) 16,545,742 51,117 750 2. To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2017 16,474,013 91,816 31,980 3. To declare a final dividend of 17.48p per ordinary share 16,592,810 0 4,800 4. To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company 16,563,407 9,377 24,826 5. To re-elect Mr R W Jewson as a director of the Company 14,003,630 2,569,328 24,651 6. To re-elect Mr J Reeve as a director of the Company 15,262,859 1,310,099 24,651 7. To re-elect Mrs J F de Moller as a director of the Company 14,670,733 1,905,457 21,419 8. To re-elect Mr N S L Lyons as a director of the Company of the Company 16,549,857 18,878 28,875 9. To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company 16,563,656 12,035 21,919 10. To elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company 16,561,591 11,577 24,442 11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and to authorise the audit committee to determine their remuneration 16,526,789 64,622 6,198 SPECIAL BUSINESS: 12. To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares 16,570,799 13,645 13,166 13. To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances 16,535,885 33,782 27,943 14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits 16,543,578 38,449 15,583

Resolutions 1 - 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 - 14 were passed as special resolutions.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do