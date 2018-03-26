As from March 29, 2018, subscription rights issued by AdderaCare AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 13, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADDERA TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011036318 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153486 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from March 29, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by AdderaCare AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ADDERA BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011036326 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153487 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.