As from March 28, 2018, unit rights issued by Hedera Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 10, 2018.



Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: HEGR UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062421 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153488 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



As from March 28, 2018, paid subscription rights issued by Hedera Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: HEGR BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062439 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153489 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.