

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc. said it is selling its Southeast Asia operations as well as Uber Eats in the region to Singapore-based regional rival Grab.



In exchange, Uber will acquire a 27.5 percent stake in the combined company and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join Grab's board of directors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The deal marks Uber's operational exit from yet another major market after China and Russia. Nevertheless, it will enable Uber to continue to retain a foothold in the increasingly affluent market of 640 million people.



Grab, the most dominant on-demand transportation platform in the Southeast Asian region, will take over Uber's operations and assets in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



Uber said that about 500 employees in the Southeast Asian region will transition to Grab. Over the coming weeks, the company will help customers move to Grab's apps.



In an email to Uber staff, Khosrowshahi said, 'This transaction now puts us in a position to compete with real focus and weight in the core markets where we operate, while giving us valuable and growing equity stakes in a number of big and important markets where we don't.'



In a separate statement, Grab said that the deal will integrate Uber's ride-sharing and food delivery business in the region into its own existing multi-modal transportation and fintech platform.



Grab plans to expand its existing GrabFood businesses in Indonesia and Thailand to two more countries - Singapore and Malaysia - following the integration of the Uber Eats business. GrabFood will be available across all major Southeast Asian countries in the first half of 2018.



To minimize disruption, Grab and Uber are working together to promptly migrate Uber drivers and riders, Uber Eats customers, merchant partners and delivery partners to the Grab platform. The Uber app will continue to operate for two weeks to ensure stability for Uber drivers.



Uber Eats will run until the end of May, after which Uber delivery and restaurant partners will move to the GrabFood platform.



