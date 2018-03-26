FIRSTGROUP PLC - Bond Redemption Redemption Price

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(Registered Number: SC157176)

(the "Issuer')

£300,000,000 8.125 per cent. Bonds due 2018

(ISIN: XS0388470154)



(the "Bonds' and the holders thereof, the "Bondholders')

REDEMPTION AT THE OPTION OF THE ISSUER - REDEMPTION PRICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Bondholders that, further to the notice given to the Bondholders on 8 March 2018 that the Issuer will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 28 March 2018 (the "Repurchase Date'), the redemption price, calculated in accordance with Condition 5(c) of the Bonds, is £103.555 per £100 principal amount of Bonds. Interest accrued to (but excluding) the Repurchase Date will also be paid.

Words and expressions used in this Notice shall, unless defined herein or the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

This notice is given by

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Dated: 26 March 2018

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1