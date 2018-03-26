A solid rise in Inchcape shares helped stop a bigger slide in the FTSE 250 on Monday as the company was revved up by news it had bought Suzuki-focused Central American dealer Grupo Rudelman for $284m ( £201m), on a cash-free and debt-free basis. Inchcape said the price represented approximately earnings before interest and tax of $29.4m for the 12 months to end-December 2017. Grupo Rudelman operates in Costa Rica and Panama selling Suzukis, primarily SUVs and small-engine compact cars, which ...

