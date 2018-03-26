Infection prevention products manufacturer Tristel has entered into a manufacturing and marketing agreement with US-based Parker Laboratories, whereby Parker will manufacture Tristel's 'Duo' chlorine dioxide foam disinfectant for the north, central and south American market, and would market the product in the ultrasound marketplace throughout the region. The AIM-traded firm said the collaboration with Parker prepared it for its entry into the United States infection prevention marketplace, in ...

