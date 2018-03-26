The "Team Leadership: Successful Team Communication and Personal Effectiveness" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training course has been designed keeping in mind the growing requirements of the corporate world. It aims to raise awareness about the dynamics of communication in business environment, develop influencing and negotiating skills, enable executives to establish and communicate their credibility, project personal effectiveness through demonstration of confidence in decision making. Overall, this program attempts to facilitate of superior performance.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Inspire confidence in their leadership

A happier, stronger and more effective team

Improved decision making

Assess their managerial style and the knowledge to adapt this as appropriate

Ability to put motivational theories into practice to improve team performance

Structure framework for feedback and delegation

Recognise the strengths of your team and use these to the team's advantage

Gain a blended learning experience to improve retention and assist the transfer of learning outcomes back in the workplace.

Key Topics Covered

Successful Team Communication

Characteristics of an effective team

Understanding team roles and identifying them within your team

Team-Building

Promoting Co-operative behaviour

Strategies to overcome the 5 dysfunctions of a team

Managing Team Performance

Developing the team's strengths

Setting targets and objectives

The importance of equal stakeholding

Dealing with conflict and difficult situations

Effective communication within the team

Managing and Developing Talent

Evaluating individuals' strengths and areas for development

Effective feedback

Delegation as a development tool

Motivation

Coaching Skills

Personal Effectiveness

Realising Your Potential Delivering Beyond Yourself

Developing Self Esteem And Assertiveness

Making An Impact At Meetings

Anger Management

Creative Thinking and Problem Solving

Cross Cultural Communication

Emotional Intelligence

Essentials Of Personal Development

Modelling Mapping Tools for Problem Analysis Solution

Smarter Thinking, Smarter Working Stress Management

The Personal Development Toolkit

Time Management

