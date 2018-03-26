

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Remington Arms Co. , the firearms and ammunition company with 200 years of tradition, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday. The rising pressure for gun control across the U.S. has been pushing the company into trouble and it decided to go for elimination of debt through bankruptcy protection.



The manufacturer of the first hand-built rifle in 1816, had said on February 12 that it would go for bankruptcy protection. There have been protests against the gun maker after the massacre in Connecticut in 2012, using a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle. The company got entangled in several lawsuits after the shooting that killed 20 first-graders, and six educators of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.



In February, the company had said it would reduce its debt by $700 million and contribute $145 million to its subsidiaries. The company was planning to continue with its operations even during the restructuring process.



Remington recently reported a negative operating cash flow of $7.4 million and a debt pile of $950 million. The revenue in 2017 has dwindled 30 percent to $603.4 million from the prior year.



