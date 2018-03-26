The "The Human Resources (HR) 'Executive Mini-MBA'" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This five day programme has been designed to give busy and experienced HR professionals the chance to learn more about the vital elements of the business model and how to link them to the role of HR in today's world.

Courses start at 9am and finish at 3pm with break for lunch and tea/coffee breaks as appropriate.

Key Topics Covered

Mastering Strategy and Strategic HR Thinking

Strategy in a Dynamic context

Classic notions of business strategy making them dynamic

What is strategy and strategic thinking?

Classic strategic challenges: sustaining a successful Strategy

From Planning to Implementation the process

Global HRM: possible Strategic Breakthroughs

Strategic HR Development and Talent Management

Evaluating individuals' strengths and areas for development effective feedback

The development mix: individual development, OD interventions, coaching, performance management and feedback

HR Succession and Development high potentials and leaders

Motivation and engagement

Strategic Change Management and HR as a Business Partner'

HR/ Organization Strategy and its links to Business Strategy: Marketing HR strategically

Evaluating strategic options: Business and HR

Models of strategic change and leadership

Change management tools and models

Innovation and entrepreneurship in organizations enablers and constraints

Consulting Skills and becoming an HR Business partner

Using the mini-strategy process on an area of possible intervention

Targeting the economic value of this potential change

What business am I in as an HR Strategic Partner, what value do I add and what's my Brand?

