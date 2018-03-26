

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA concluded a contract to acquire 100% of the shares of the Estonian port operator Transiidikeskuse AS in Muuga. The new subsidiary will be allocated contractually and organisationally to HHLA International GmbH.



The container terminal currently has a high utilisation of its capacity of around 300 thousand TEU which can be increased to approximately 800 thousand TEU. HHLA expects to leverage synergies by further professionalising sales and operations and integrating the port operator into the HHLA network.



The acquisition price is a middle double-digit million euro amount. Completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions precedent and is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018. HHLA's Supervisory Board has already approved the acquisition.



