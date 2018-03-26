SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Link Motion Inc. (Formerly NQ Mobile Inc.) Shareholders of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2018 - LKM, NQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Link Motion Inc. (NYSE: LKM) (formerly known as NQ Mobile Inc. and traded on NYSE as NQ) between March 30, 2017, and February 6, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/nq-mobile-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NQ failed to disclose related party transactions involving the Transaction between NQ Mobile and Tongfang Investment Fund; (2) due to the related parties involved in the Transaction, NQ agreed to consider in the form of a note with a high likelihood of default; (3) Defendant Shi's interest in the Transaction was not fully disclosed; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about NQ's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Link Motion (formerly NQ) you have until April 11, 2018 , to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

