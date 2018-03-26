BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (the "Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender offer to purchase up to 20 per cent. of the ordinary shares in issue of the Company



As part of their discount control mechanism, the Directors have resolved to implement a tender offer which will enable shareholders to tender all or part of their ordinary shares for cash, subject to a maximum of 20 per cent. in aggregate of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). The tender offer calculation date will be 31 May2018 and the tender price will be 98 per cent. of the diluted net asset value per share. The record date for shareholders for this tender offer is the close of business on 27 March 2018.



The Board intends to post a circular to shareholders at the end of April 2018 containing details of the tender offer and the procedure for tendering shares.



Shareholders should place no expectation or reliance on the Board exercising its discretion to operate a periodic tender offer on any one occasion in the future.



26 March 2018



Enquiries:



Simon White - 020 7743 5284

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Sapna Shah - 020 7397 1922

Cenkos Securities plc

