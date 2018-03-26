Regulatory News:

The share purchase agreement signed by Air Liquide (Paris:Al) on February 15th 2018 with a financial institution (cf. statement https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005874/en/Air-Liquide-Share-Buyback) has matured as of March 22nd 2018.

Under this agreement and in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as authorized by the Combined Shareholders Meeting of May 03rd, 2017, the Company repurchased 630,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.147% of the share capital of the Group as of December 31st 2016) for a price of 100.2605 per share. The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement shall in part be cancelled by the Company and in part be affected to the implementation of performance share plans or employee share ownership transactions of the Company.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

