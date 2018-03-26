

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum has come under fire after suggesting students protesting for gun control legislation would be better off taking CPR classes.



In an interview on CNN's 'State of the Union' on Sunday, Santorum accused the students of looking to someone else to solve the problem rather than finding their own ways to respond to school shootings.



'How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that,' Santorum said.



'They took action to ask someone to pass a law,' he added. 'They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter?'



Santorum's comments came a day after hundreds of thousands of high school students and their supporters took part in 'March for Our Lives' events across the country in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.



In a statement to CNN, Everytown for Gun Safety program manager Erica Lafferty called Santorum's comments 'an insult to the kids of Parkland.'



'For anyone to suggest that the solution to gun violence is for kids to learn CPR is outrageous, and indicative of the NRA's desire to do or say anything except strengthen America's weak gun laws,' Lafferty said.



A number of doctors and surgeons have also taken to social media to point out that CPR would not save victims repeatedly wounded by the assault-style weapons used in recent mass shootings.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX