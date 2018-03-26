Pastor Chris of Christ Embassy Invites Young Believers to the International Easter Youth Camp in South Africa

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nigerian Christian leader Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will lead the International Easter Youth Camp in Johannesburg, South Africa. Set to take place from March 29 to April 5, the 8-day event is expected to draw young Christians, aged 13-21, from all around the world to Johannesburg. This goal of the event is to bring together the next generations of believers who are pursuing God and are ready and eager to share their faith with friends from around the world.

The camp will feature a number of different activities, focused on education, enlightenment and getting participants excited about their faith. All the campers will have the opportunity to meet Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, who is responsible for bringing the event to life. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will actively take part in the camp's activities and will teach the Holy Word to the participants.

This year's International Easter Youth Camp is expected to continue the successful legacy of the annual event which every year aims at presenting new opportunities and surprises. Last year, young believers participated in moments of worship, visits to various holy places and attended lectures and presentations in music and dance from representatives of many countries. To get a glimpse at what to expect this year, the organizers are welcoming believers to watch the promo video, featuring scenes from previous camps: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8D5_yyD60o

Young people from all over the world who are interested in attending and participating in Easter Youth Camp are encouraged to register by sending an email to ieyc@globalyouthleadersforum.org or by filing out the registration form on the website: http://www.globalyouthleadersforum.org/ieyc_registration.php

About Christ Embassy:

Christ Embassy is a community of Christian believers made up of a global network of churches. Its congregation is diverse and is made of people who come from all walks of life and backgrounds.

Christ Embassy seeks to bring the Divine Presence to every individual and nation on Earth. Founder Pastor, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the congregation are aiming at uniting people together under the Divine Presence of Jesus Christ.

Contact:

admin@believersloveworld.org.uk

