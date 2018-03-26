Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, announces today its financial reporting schedule for 2018.

Financial publications will be released after market close. This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

-- 2017 results and 2018 First-quarter sales Tuesday April 10, 2018 -- Shareholders meeting Tuesday May 29, 2018 -- 2018 First-half sales and results Wednesday September 19, 2018 -- 2018 Third-quarter sales Thursday October 18, 2018

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 65 employees.

