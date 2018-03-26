

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Executive Incentive Plan awards for 2017 The Company announces that in accordance with the rules of the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive Incentive Plan, 20% of award made on 23 March 2017 to the following PDMRs have vested. The vested shares are subject to a sale restriction period



The following announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Howell | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |5p Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | +--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Identification code |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | +--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | | | |Shares of 5p each | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 3,179| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | Shares of 5p each | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 2,021 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)| - Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Bolsover | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial | | |a)|instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | | |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,397| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | |d)| | * Not applicable - single | | |- Aggregated volume | transaction | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | |a)|Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |instrument, type of instrument |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,617| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Webb | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,766| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | | |Description of the financial |SIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,527| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ivo Darnley | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | | | | | | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,397| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,492| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rupert Baron | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | | | | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,375| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange - Main Market | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sarah Owen-Jones | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |PDMR | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | | |Share award vesting pursuant to the | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive| | | |Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | | £0.00| 1,294| +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Ali Johnson Company Secretary



26 March 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R84



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX