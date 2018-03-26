Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company')

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

26th March 2018

Completion of 28th February 2018 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 22nd March 2018 of final month-end net asset values for

28th February 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 28th February 2018 share conversion date:

1.300755 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.768784 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

USD 22,314 shares of no par value into 17,154 GBP shares

GBP 77,501 shares of no par value into 100,809 USD shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

51,667 Sterling B shares of no par value into 67,206 US Dollar shares

14,876 US Dollar B shares of no par value into 11,436 Sterling B shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

47,441,933 US Dollar shares; and

2,062,770 Sterling shares

31,627,975 US Dollar B shares; and

1,375,195 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA') for the 100,809 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 29 March 2018

The Share conversion took place on 26th March 2018

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com