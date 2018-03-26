New successes for the strategy centered on Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology and digital transformation

Regulatory News:

Prodware Group (Paris:ALPRO) is pleased to announce the signing of three high-profile contracts in Spain, validating its strategy focusing on the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 online platform and the digital transformation of businesses.

The Group was selected by three companies in Spain in the agri-food, industrial, and leisure sectors.

In agri-food, Prodware was chosen by Liasa (Lácteos Industriales Agrupados), Spain's largest dairy producer and subsidiary of North American giant Rich Products Corporate. As part of its expansion strategy, Liasa, which generated €80 million in revenue in 2016, asked Prodware to initiate the technological transformation plan encompassing operation of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, including use of Prodware's EDI solution.

In industry, Bandalux, European's leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing an extensive range of blinds for both private and business customers, selected Prodware to carry out its digital transformation and roll out the Dynamics 365 platform in the cloud. The company, which generated revenue of €70 million in 2016, aims to optimize all of its business processes (customer service, business management, finance, purchasing, planning, production, projects, logistics, quality, transportation and sales) as well as accelerate its time-to-market. The digital transformation project will be extended gradually to include the French and Belgian subsidiaries before reaching other international entities.

As for the leisure sector, Parques Reunidos, Europe's second-largest leisure park operator with revenue of €612 million in 2017, is expanding its collaboration with Prodware.

The Spanish group has asked Prodware to scale the management of its customer and customer experience databases through migration to the Dynamics 365 platform and the Microsoft Azure platform for Big Data.

"In the last 6 months, we experience a fantastic momentum in the market, the velocity needed from companies in adopt the digital transformation, has produce an acceleration of our intelligent applications business, on top of it, key components of Prodware intellectual property are fastening the deployments and customers adaption to cloud solutions" said José María Sánchez, Country Manager of Prodware Spain.

Next publication: Revenues for 1st quarter 2018: 15 May 2018 after close of trading.

